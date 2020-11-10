class="post-template-default single single-post postid-496394 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

New Round of COVID Testing Underway at Scotts Bluff County Detention Center

BY Ryan Murphy | November 10, 2020
Home News Regional News
New Round of COVID Testing Underway at Scotts Bluff County Detention Center
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

A fourth round of Coronavirus testing begins today at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center as they have been dealing with an outbreak of their own.

Sheriff Mark Overman told the Scotts Bluff County Board Monday night  that so far, more than 100 inmates and 40 of their 72 staff members have tested positive for the Coronavirus. He says it is getting managed by both jail staff and PPHD, and notes that they’ve been great to work with.

The Sheriff wanted to let the board know what a tremendous job the Corrections Officers and staff members have been doing as the pandemic surges.

“Lots of employees, the ones that are still there- and as you can is fewer than half- have stepped up,” said Overman. “And they are working extra shifts and filling-in shifts. They deserve our thanks- it’s a tough time for all of them and I am very proud in what they’re doing.”

Overman adds that local police have been issuing citations in lieu of an arrest whenever possible to limit the number of people coming in and out of the facility.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: