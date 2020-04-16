New Scotts Bluff Co. COVID-19 Case Brings Panhandle Total to 33

Unified Command confirms a new case for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County. A male in his 40s is the newest case and was a close contact of a previously positive case. The investigation has taken place, all close contacts have been notified and are self-quarantining.
March 2-April 16, 2020
Total Tests Conducted in the Panhandle: 725
Tests that went out today: 82
Positive: 33
Recovered: 14
Box Butte County: 1 case
Cheyenne County: 3 cases
One case has recovered and is out of isolation
Kimball County: 10 Cases
Nine have recovered and are out of isolation
Morrill County: 1 Case
Scotts Bluff County: 18 Cases
Four have recovered and are out of isolation
All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. What does this mean to you?
Stay Home
Stay home whenever possible.
Avoid gathering in any groups.
Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.
Stay Healthy
Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.
Wash your hands
Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.
Stay Connected
Stay in touch with friends and loved ones
Check in on people who may be alone or need help.
Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.
For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org