New Scotts Bluff Co. COVID-19 Case Brings Panhandle Total to 33

Unified Command confirms a new case for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County. A male in his 40s is the newest case and was a close contact of a previously positive case. The investigation has taken place, all close contacts have been notified and are self-quarantining.

March 2-April 16, 2020

Total Tests Conducted in the Panhandle: 725

Tests that went out today: 82

Positive: 33

Recovered: 14

Box Butte County: 1 case

Cheyenne County: 3 cases

One case has recovered and is out of isolation

Kimball County: 10 Cases

Nine have recovered and are out of isolation

Morrill County: 1 Case

Scotts Bluff County: 18 Cases

Four have recovered and are out of isolation

All Panhandle residents are encouraged to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. What does this mean to you?

Stay Home

Stay home whenever possible.

Avoid gathering in any groups.

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you.

Stay Healthy

Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

Stay Connected

Stay in touch with friends and loved ones

Check in on people who may be alone or need help.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html .