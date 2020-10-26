New Site Selected for Historic Robidoux Trading Post

The City of Gering and the Friends of Robidoux Trading Post Committee announced today the new site for the historic Robidoux Trading Post.

The reconstructed 1851 Robidoux Trading Post will be moved (in-tact) to a new permanent home on The Grasslands; at Five Rocks Amphitheater. The above artists’ rendering shows the Post at its new home on the southwest corner (triangle) of the 37-acre parcel of City owned land.

Following notification of termination of the lease on the land of the Post in Carter Canyon in August; the City and Friends group considered four sites as possible options for relocation of the Post. All sites had positive aspects that were considered for the Post relocation.

“Ultimately, the site at The Grasslands at Five Rocks Amphitheater was selected for its natural setting and scenic backdrops, direct connectivity to the original history of the Post and Pioneer graves on Robidoux Road and infrastructure on city-owned land making the site immediately accessible for visitations, interpretation and volunteerism to continue telling the stories of the Post to visitors and residents”, stated Karla Niedan-Streeks, Director of Tourism.

“The Friends Committee visited all four sites – more than once, each time looking at different features of the sites as questions arose from our discussions. The final decision was made by consensus of historians, tourism representatives, site planners and engineers, City of Gering representatives and construction personnel so I feel comfortable and excited that we made the best choice possible for the Post”, said Barb Netherland, Chairman of the Friends of Robidoux Trading Post.

The City of Gering and Friends of Robidoux are working with Russell Excavation on the timetable for relocating the Post to its new site; it has been determined the Post can be moved intact and the structure will be relocated in December or early January. Ground work at the new site will be ongoing by the City of Gering over the new few weeks in advance of the Post’s relocation.