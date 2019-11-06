NEXT Young Professionals Donate Funds to Benefit Pioneers

NEXT Young Professionals Wednesday presented a $5,000 check to the City of Gering’s Amy Seiler and Western Nebraska Pioneers Owner Chuck Heeman to be used towards an infield cover for the field at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

The check represents the proceeds from this year’s Best of the West Beer & Wine Festival.

Heeman told Rural Radio News the community support is flattering, and is amazed at the great turnouts to the games over the first two seasons.

Heeman says the team lost 20 percent of their income last season due to the lack of an infield cover, and hopes that today’s check will help cover those loses, both figuratively and literally, for years to come.