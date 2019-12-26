class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429036 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Night drone flights remain a mystery to Colorado authorities

BY Associated Press | December 26, 2019
The purpose of recent nighttime drone flights over northeast Colorado has remained a mystery to authorities who are trying to learn the identities of the operators.

The Denver Post reported the drones have flown over Phillips and Yuma counties for the last week. The Phillips CountySheriff’s Office cannot explain where the drones are coming from or who is flying them.

The sheriff says the group of at least 17 drones with wing spans of about 6 feet fly only in the dark.

Federal aviation, law enforcement and military officials say they do not have information about the aircraft.

