Nine New Cases; Nine New Recoveries Announced Thursday Afternoon

Unified Command confirms nine more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle during their Thursday afternoon briefing:
|County
|Demographics
|Exposure Type
|Cheyenne
|Female in her 60s
|Close Contact
|Dawes
|Female in her teens
|Community Spread
|Dawes
|Female in her 40s
|Close Contact
|Dawes
|Male in his teens
|Close Contact
|Dawes
|Male in his 40s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her teens
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her 30s
|Community Spread
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her 30s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Male in his 50s
|Close Contact
The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
Nine new recoveries: two in Cheyenne, six in Scotts Bluff, and one in Sheridan brings the total recoveries to 359.
Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:
- You can sign up for the following free testing atTestnebraska.com or 402-207-9377:
- Box Butte General Hospital in Alliancestarting on August 3: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
- Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
- Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
- Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm
- Regional West Health Services inScottsbluff: Monday-Friday, Noon-4pm
- Sidney Regional Medical Center starting on August 4: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am
- Community Action Health Center in Gering: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
- Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq
- Morrill County Community Hospital inBridgeport: Daily
- Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance will be billed
- Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.
March 2-July 30, 2020
Total Tests Conducted: 7,767
Positive: 428
Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.5%
Recovered: 359
Active Cases: 63
Active Hospitalizations: 2
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 45
Deaths: 6
- Banner County: 2 cases (recovered)
- Box Butte County: 10 cases (1 active, 9 recovered)
- Cheyenne County: 27 cases (3 active, 24 recovered)
- Dawes County: 8 cases (4 active, 4 recovered)
- Deuel County: 1 case (recovered)
- Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
- Kimball County: 17 cases (1 active, 16 recovered)
- Morrill County: 59 cases (4 active, 55 recovered)
- Scotts Bluff County: 285 cases (50 active, 229 recovered, 6 deaths)
- Sheridan County: 9 cases (recovered)
- Sioux County: 6 cases (recovered)