class="post-template-default single single-post postid-476271 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Nine New Cases; Nine New Recoveries Announced Thursday Afternoon

BY Unified Command | July 30, 2020
Home News Regional News
Nine New Cases; Nine New Recoveries Announced Thursday Afternoon

Unified Command confirms nine more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle during their Thursday afternoon briefing:

County Demographics Exposure Type
Cheyenne Female in her 60s Close Contact
Dawes Female in her teens Community Spread
Dawes Female in her 40s Close Contact
Dawes Male in his teens Close Contact
Dawes Male in his 40s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Female in her teens Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Female in her 30s Community Spread
Scotts Bluff Female in her 30s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Male in his 50s Close Contact

 

The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Nine new recoveries: two in Cheyenne, six in Scotts Bluff, and one in Sheridan brings the total recoveries to 359.

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

 

March 2-July 30, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 7,767

Positive: 428

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.5%

Recovered: 359

Active Cases: 63

Active Hospitalizations: 2

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 45

Deaths: 6

  • Banner County: 2 cases (recovered)
  • Box Butte County: 10 cases (1 active, 9 recovered)
  • Cheyenne County: 27 cases (3 active, 24 recovered)
  • Dawes County: 8 cases (4 active, 4 recovered)
  • Deuel County: 1 case (recovered)
  • Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
  • Kimball County: 17 cases (1 active, 16 recovered)
  • Morrill County: 59 cases (4 active, 55 recovered)
  • Scotts Bluff County: 285 cases (50 active, 229 recovered, 6 deaths)
  • Sheridan County: 9 cases (recovered)
  • Sioux County: 6 cases (recovered)
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: