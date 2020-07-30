Nine New Cases; Nine New Recoveries Announced Thursday Afternoon

Unified Command confirms nine more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle during their Thursday afternoon briefing:

County Demographics Exposure Type Cheyenne Female in her 60s Close Contact Dawes Female in her teens Community Spread Dawes Female in her 40s Close Contact Dawes Male in his teens Close Contact Dawes Male in his 40s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her teens Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 30s Community Spread Scotts Bluff Female in her 30s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Male in his 50s Close Contact

The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Nine new recoveries: two in Cheyenne, six in Scotts Bluff, and one in Sheridan brings the total recoveries to 359.

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

March 2-July 30, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 7,767

Positive: 428

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.5%

Recovered: 359

Active Cases: 63

Active Hospitalizations: 2

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 45

Deaths: 6