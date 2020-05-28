Nine new COVID-19 Cases Confirmed; Panhandle Count at 116 with 75 Recovered

Unified Command confirms nine new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County. Here’s the following details:

Demographics Exposure Type Female in her teens Close contact Female in her 20s Close contact Female in her 30s Close contact Female in her 40s Close contact Female in her 40s Community spread Female in her 70s Unknown Male in his 20s Close contact Male in his 20s Close contact Male in his 50s Community spread

The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. There are no community exposure sites identified. Exposure is defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart.

Two cases have been deemed recovered bringing the Panhandle total recoveries to 75.

March 2-May 28, 2020

Total Tests Completed: 2,544

Positive: 116

Deaths: 0

Recovered: 75

Active cases: 41