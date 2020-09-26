No Limits Seeks Nebraska Teen Leaders for Youth Board

No Limits, Nebraska’s youth-led tobacco prevention movement, is accepting applications for positions on the organization’s youth leadership board for 2020–21.

No Limits Youth Board members help plan statewide anti-tobacco events and assist local groups in organizing activism projects in their schools and communities. The board engages and empowers youth to change social norms around tobacco use.

“No Limits Youth Board members lead anti-tobacco efforts and initiate activism in their own communities,” said Molly Kincaid, No Limits project coordinator. “Participating in our activities offers these students a valuable opportunity to grow their leadership, communication and collaboration skills.”

Past activities organized by the board include the annual Kick Butts Day Rally, which is one of the largest Kick Butts Day events in the nation. The youth leadership board also holds an activism summit for Nebraska students to learn how to counter the deceptive marketing tactics used by tobacco companies to sell their products to teens.

“Not only are we able to facilitate social change through activism, but we can teach young minds how to minimize the tobacco industry’s hold here in Nebraska,” said Rosie Nelson, No Limits Youth Board member from O’Neill. “The No Limits Youth Board is an incredible chance to learn, teach and fight for what you believe in to make a difference in your community.”

Young Nebraskans who will be in grades 9–12 during the 2020–21 school year are eligible and can download an application at NoLimitsNebraska.com. Applications will be accepted through October 28, 2020.

For more information about the No Limits Youth Board, contact Molly Kincaid at 402-416-4774 or info@NoLimitsNebraska.com.