No Signs of Trauma for Man, Woman Found at Scottsbluff Storage Facility Last Week

The Scotts Bluff County Coroner says autopsies on the woman and man whose bodies were discovered inside a storage facility just west of Scottsbluff found no evidence of trauma.

In a released statement, Dave Eubanks says the attending physician performing the procedures Monday on 18-year-old Maci Baily and 29-year-old Beau Gealy found visible evidence consistent with asphyxia, however a final determination of the cause and matter of death will have to await toxicology results, which could take several weeks.

The pair was discovered last Friday morning by Gealy’s father, Jerry, the owner of the storage facility.

Eubanks says investigators from both the Scottsbluff Police Department and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office attended the autopsies, remain in close contact with the Baily and Gealy families and are sharing details of the investigation with them.