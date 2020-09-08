Nominations Being Sought For 3rd First Responder Hero Award

Firefighter Ministry is now accepting nominations for their First Responder Hero Award, recognizing law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs/paramedics and dispatchers for the work they do.

Organizer Carissa Smith told KNEB News this will be the third year for the award, and she is hoping those impacted by these first responders will share their stories. Smith said how one of these first responders made a difference in your life is what she is looking for this year. Whether it be a police officer, firefighter, EMT, dispatcher who answered your call in a time of need.

Smith noted that with 2020 being such an unusual year, these first responders need the recognition this year more than ever.

Nominations will be accepted through October 10th, and can be made on the First Baptist Church website, firstbaptistscottsbluff.com. Or you can call Smith directly at 631-9674.