North Platte Man Receives 40-Year Sentence for Production of Child Pornography

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Cory D. Preitauer, 30, formerly of North Platte, Nebraska, was sentenced in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard for conspiracy and production of child pornography. Preitauer was sentenced to 40 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

In March of 2019, a state search warrant was served at the home of a target living in Kansas City, Missouri. During a forensic examination of the computer seized in the Kansas City investigation the examiners located screenshots of a chat between the Kansas City target and Preitauer’s co-defendant Mathew Goad. During the chat, Goad indicated he had sexually assaulted a child and recorded that assault. Goad then sent the recording to the target. Further investigation revealed that Goad and Preitauer were both involved in the production of the video. After his arrest, Preitauer admitted to law enforcement that he and Goad created the video of the sexual assault. The child was four years old at the time the video was created. Goad was previously sentenced by this Court.

After today’s sentencing, FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson said, “The FBI takes an active role in protecting children. The sentencing of Cory Preitauer is an example of our commitment to removing sexual predators from children’s lives.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.