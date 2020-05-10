North Platte NRD Announces “2nd Annual Plant Sale For Sustainability”

The North Platte Natural Resources District’s (NRD) Greener Gardens Greenhouse is hosting a drive through 2nd annual plant sale for sustainability May 13th-16th 8am-2pm. Curbside order and pick up will be at the front parking lot at the North Platte NRD building at 100547 Airport Rd in Scottsbluff. Patrons will be able to drive up and receive a listing of plants that are available for sale. After purchase and payment, plants will be brought to their vehicle. Those that are joining us for the sale are asked to stay in their cars throughout this process.

You may also pre-order by calling Barb Cross at 308-765-1398 or emailing bcross@npnrd.org or Jenifer Sauter at 308-631-7226 or emailing jberge-sauter@npnrd.org. Payment may be completed by cash, check or credit card. Only one person has been caring for plants. Employees wear masks and gloves and have other safety practices in place. A nice selection of plants will be available including Heirloom Tomatoes, Thai Basil, Banana Trees and more. Please message our Facebook page: Greener Gardens Greenhouse @greenhouseprojectnpnrd with any questions.

The North Platte NRD is responsible for protecting and managing natural resources ranging from water quality and quantity to forestry, range management, soils and more. The North Platte Natural Resources District is committed to natural resource education and sponsors, hosts, and participates in many educational opportunities for students of all ages in Scotts Bluff, Banner, Morrill, Garden and southern Sioux Counties.