North Platte NRD postpones Annual Water Expo

The North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) announced on Aug. 3, it would be postponing its Third Annual Water Expo until 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.

The District had previously announced that it would not be hosting or participating in public events through September of 2020.

“We could not, in good conscience, move forward with an event that draws 5-600 people to our campus during a pandemic,” NPNRD General Manager John Berge said. “We look forward to hosting this event and rolling it out with a bang in 2021.”

The North Platte NRD Water Expo is a family-friendly event with an emphasis is on the conservation of natural resources. It includes tours, seminars, games, and an opportunity to spend time with other community members while learning about taking care of the environment.

The expo is typically held in the late summer to early fall of each year at the NRD’s main campus in Scottsbluff, Neb.