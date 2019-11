Northfield 5th Grader Emmy Cano went above and beyond to make one of her new classmates feel welcome.

A boy in her class only speaks Spanish, so she went home and learned simple conversational phrases to strike up a friendship with him.

Platte Valley Company Associates Tammy Hoffman and Jill Allen surprised Emmy this week to recognize her as the Star Student of the Week.

Watch the full segment now