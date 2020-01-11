“Not-At-All What You Thought” Nebraska State Travel Guide available now

The Official 2020 “Not-At-All What You Thought” Nebraska State Travel Guide is now available for those wanting to educate themselves further on the state.

As 2020 begins, the Nebraska Tourism Commission retires the 2019 State Travel Guide and starts distributing the new, 2020 guide to potential visitors.

“We’re looking forward to showing potential travelers the beauty of the state and the fun that can be had on a visit here. A lot of hard work went in to producing the 2020 guide and making it just as fun, lively and quirky as last year’s,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “Generally, about two-thirds of people who request travel guides actually visit that state, making the guide a very important part of our marketing efforts.”

The Nebraska travel guide is a helpful tool for planning a trip to Nebraska. It highlights things to see and do all across the state through beautiful pictures and vivid descriptions. This year’s guide follows the same type of quirky messaging and humor as 2019 in an effort to incorporate the same tone as the state’s viral tourism campaign, “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone.” The guide includes witty section headings like, “Outdoorsy, Woodsy, Plainsy, Rocksy, Etc.-sy” and creative descriptions like “Nebraska is where scenery meets cuisinery, with some of the best steaks, sandwiches, sweets, wines and beers ever tasted. Maybe the official state motto should be “Yum.””

The cover features an image of Nebraska’s spectacular night skies above Toadstool Geologic Park in Crawford. Areas of the state boast low light pollution and wide-open spaces, creating the perfect dark night skies for viewing the Milky Way.

In 2019, the Nebraska Tourism Commission printed 200,000 copies of the travel guide and distributed them to all 50 states and numerous countries. In 2018, travelers to Nebraska spent $3.4 billion, generating 40,300 jobs.

We don’t want to ruin all that this guide has in store, so check it out for yourself and order the free 2020 travel guide here: https://visitnebraska.com/ request-travel-guide. An online version is also available for download here.