Novel Coronavirus Health Advisory

State health officials are saying a well-informed health care community and general public, combined with infection control practices in treatment settings can help mitigate the impact of the Novel Coronavirus out of China.

In a Health Alert Network Advisory, Public Health Director Dr. Gary Anthone and others say the immediate risk of infection from the virus is believed to still be low in Nebraska and across the U.S., but strict adherence to infection control practices will be the main tool to control the spread of the illness.

The advisory tells health care officials to stay vigilant assessing travel and exposure histories in those seeking treatment for respiratory illness combined with fever.

The advisory says anyone with such symptoms who has traveled to China in the prior 14 days and is seeking treatment should advise physicians before an office visit.