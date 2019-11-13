NPNRD Food Drive Donations Will Help Feed Area’s Hungry

The North Platte Natural Resources District Wednesday announced the results of their annual food drive which included the donations of canned goods, dry edible beans, sugar and potatoes.
NPNRD staff, Greener Gardens Greenhouse of the NPNRD, Kelley Bean, Trinidad Bean, and Walther Farms all donated to the endeavor.
Proceeds and donated food items were given to Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) for distribution, and the CatPacks and PupPacks program for their weekend backpack food programs.
Donations were as follows:
Kelley Bean – 2,500 lbs
Trinidad Bean – 2,000 lbs
Walther Farms – 300 lbs
NPNRD Staff – 713 lbs
NPNRD Greenhouse – 576.5 lbs vegetables
NPNRD – 250 lbs beans