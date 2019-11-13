class="post-template-default single single-post postid-420692 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

NPNRD Food Drive Donations Will Help Feed Area’s Hungry

BY Dave Strang | November 13, 2019
Home News Regional News
NPNRD Food Drive Donations Will Help Feed Area’s Hungry
Food drive donors and food program recipients (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

The North Platte Natural Resources District Wednesday announced the results of their annual food drive which included the donations of canned goods, dry edible beans, sugar and potatoes.

NPNRD staff, Greener Gardens Greenhouse of the NPNRD, Kelley Bean, Trinidad Bean, and Walther Farms all donated to the endeavor.

Proceeds and donated food items were given to Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska (CAPWN) for distribution, and the CatPacks and PupPacks program for their weekend backpack food programs.

Donations were as follows:

Kelley Bean – 2,500 lbs
Trinidad Bean – 2,000 lbs
Walther Farms – 300 lbs
NPNRD Staff – 713 lbs
NPNRD Greenhouse – 576.5 lbs vegetables
NPNRD – 250 lbs beans

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments