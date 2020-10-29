NPPD Crews Heading to Oklahoma City to Provide Mutual Aid Assistance

With over 320,000 customers in Oklahoma currently without electricity following a wide-spread ice storm earlier this week, Nebraska Public Power District will be sending a crew of line technicians to provide mutual aid assistance.

Two supervisors and 12 line technicians will leave Friday morning from NPPD’s York Operations Center with necessary vehicles and equipment to provide mutual aid in power restoration. Crews will be working to assist Oklahoma Gas & Electric in Oklahoma City, which has a reported 246,000 customers without electricity as of Thursday morning.

Line technicians responding will be from NPPD operations in Ainsworth, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Kearney, O’Neill, Norfolk, Plattsmouth, Atkinson, Humboldt, and Rushville.

NPPD is a member of the Midwest Mutual Aid Group that coordinates power restoration support from various utilities following power outages created by hurricanes, tornadoes, ice and snowstorms, and other natural disasters.