NPPD Customers Asked to Voluntarily Conserve Energy

Wholesale and retail customers of Nebraska Public Power District are being asked to take steps to conserve energy use due to current and future low temperatures that are affecting the state and midwestern portion of the country.

Customers are asked to reduce any electrical usage effective immediately and through midnight, Feb. 15, and the following 48 hours to mitigate the risk of potential widespread and longer-lasting outages.

The effects ofwidespread and extreme cold weather have led to increasingly tighteningconditions in Southwest Power Pool’s service territory which NPPD is a member. NPPD is currently operating all available generating resources to meet demand but request voluntary

conservation by electric consumers.

Electric consumers can do the following to assist without putting safety at risk:

• Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees and lower at night.

• Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

• Turn off and un-plug non-essential lights and appliances, computers and printers.

• Close the fireplace damper when not in use to avoid losing heat through the chimney.

• Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).

• Business should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as

possible.

• Do not connect a generator to your home’s electrical system. Consult a licensed electrician.

• Do not use any grilling equipment for heat indoors. Charcoal and gas grills produce large amounts of carbon monoxide and even small amounts has potentially fatal results.