NPPD: Electrical Bills Will be Affected by Usage but No Rate Change

The recent sub-zero weather conditions in Nebraska and throughout the Midwest are expected to impact consumer electric bills, but Nebraska Public Power District does not foresee the same magnitude some in Texas may face.

Electric demand on NPPD’s system was up during the five days of record cold temperatures but there is no overall rate increase for NPPD’s 2021 electric rates. The NPPD Board of Directors set rates each year and the most recent rates approved, which went into effect on February 1, have remained the same for the past eight

years.

But electric bills are expected to be higher than normal when bills arrive in early March.

“If a customer used more electricity than they normally do, their bill will likely go up for the month,” said NPPD Retail General Manager Pat Hanrahan. “Bills will be dependent on how much electricity each customer used, but the overall rate for electricity did not change. Customers who took conservation measures, like lowering their

thermostats, may not see much of an increase. Customers who did not take conservative measures should expect to see a higher than normal electric bill.”

A typical Nebraska residence uses about 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, but some preliminary review appears to be running about 30 percent higher.

Having no overall rate increases for eight years is part of NPPD’s efforts as a public power organization to keep costs low for the consumers, doing so while still providing reliable electric service.

Customers who need to make payment arrangements or get energy assistance from local agencies are encouraged to contact NPPD at 1-877-ASK-NPPD. NPPD’s retail customers can also download NPPD’s mobile app (NPPD on the Go!). The mobile app can be used to set up notification preferences for bill ready and/or high usage alerts, e-billing, usage patterns, and more at their fingertips.