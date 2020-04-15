NPPD Reporting Large Power Outage in Gordon

Nebraska Public Power District is working on a power outage that is affecting 1,158 customers in Gordon this morning.

NPPD Spokesman Mark Becker says a circuit switcher failed in a substation at approximately 5:30 a.m. A substation crew has been dispatched to the area to determine what repairs need to be made to restore power for the area.

Becker urges affected NPPD customers to please be patient as crews make their way to the substation. He also asks that everyone stay involved practice social distance and asks that the public not engage with the technicians and prevent any potential spread of COVID-19.