NPPD Reporting Scam Calls in Scottsbluff, Chadron Areas

Nebraska Public Power District is reporting a recent uptick in the number of scam calls targeting residents in the Scottsbluff and Chadron areas.

NPPD’s Grant Otten told KNEB News the scammers are calling, demanding a payment over the phone and threatening to shut off power if the payment is not made within a relatively short period.

So far, Otten says no one has fallen victim to the scam but some customers have reported that they were very close to giving money to the scammers before realizing it was a scam.

A tactic they seem to be using in this recent batch of scams, is telling the resident that there was an error with their payment information and that the customer needed to give them the correct information in order to fix the issue.