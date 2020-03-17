NPPD Suspends “Walk-In Traffic” at Customer Service Centers

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak Nebraska Public Power District is suspending all “walk-in traffic” at its service centers around the state beginning Wednesday, March 18 until further notice.

This decision by the District is based on guidance from state and federal agencies and is in the best interest of the safety and health of NPPD customers and employees.

Service centers in Aurora, Chadron, Kearney, Norfolk, McCook, Ogallala, O’Neill, Plattsmouth, Scottsbluff and York are affected.

NPPD provides a critical service to the state and the District wants to limit undue exposure to its employees and customers as much as possible. The transmission and distribution operations at each of the service centers will remain in operation to ensure reliable electric service throughout the state.

NPPD offers several, convenient ways to pay a bill and manage an account without visiting a public office. Please visit www.nppd.com for available payment options and to manage accounts online with NPPD On The Go!. NPPD representatives are also available via phone for questions, payment arrangements, billing and account information, or if needing to keep electric service intact, by calling 877-275-6773 (877-ASK- NPPD) Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Outage reporting is available 24 x 7 via phone and online with NPPD On the Go!

Information on the status of the service centers and other information related to NPPD can be found on Nebraska Public Power District’s Facebook and Twitter account (@NPPDNews).