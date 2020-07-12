NPPD to Resume Normal Bill Collection Aug. 1

During Nebraska Public Power District’s Board of Directors July meeting, it was determined that the assessment of late payment charges will resume beginning Aug. 1, 2020.

Disconnections for nonpayment are scheduled to begin at the same time. NPPD will continue to work with each customer on their individual situation, including developing a repayment plan to suit them while helping to get current with their bill.

“As the economy begins to open, NPPD is slowly returning portions of our operations to pre-COVID.

We realize that not every customer is completely back on their feet. Still, we are here to help customers through this unprecedented time,” says Vice President and General Manager of Retail Tim

Arlt.

“NPPD customer service representatives have stayed in contact with customers over the last several months and will continue to do so,” continued Arlt. “We are here to help and there are a variety of options available such as setting up payment arrangements or seeking assistance from NPPD’s Pennies for Power financial assistance program, as well as other financial assistance programs

available across the state.”

NPPD customers experiencing trouble making their monthly NPPD payments are encouraged to call 877-ASK NPPD (275-6773) for information on the bill payment method to best meet their needs.

For information on NPPD’s Pennies for Power program, contact the United Way of the Midlands at 2-1-1 or (402) 444-6666. Funds are available to help customers in need.

For additional information, visit www.nppd.com/in-your-neighborhood/community/pennies-power.