NPPD, Wells Fargo raise $16K for WNCC through Nebraska Open

Western Nebraska Community College received a $16,650 donation from the Nebraska Public Power District and Wells Fargo, resulting from the 28th annual Nebraska Open golf tournament in September. The gift will be distributed evenly to WNCC’s three campuses.

The Nebraska Open, which is administered by the Nebraska Section of the PGA and Nebraska Golf Association, also serves as a fundraiser with proceeds going toward student scholarships at five community colleges in Nebraska: Central Community College, Mid-Plains Community College, Southeast Community College, Northeast Community College, and Western Nebraska Community College. Wells Fargo is the title sponsor for the Nebraska Open. In total, $185,000 was raised for the five institutions.

Lynne Klemke, Western Community College Area Board of Governors Chair, accepted the check on behalf of WNCC from NPPD Account Manager Terry Rajewich and NPPD Board Member Charlie Kennedy.

“On behalf of the Western Nebraska Community College Board of Governors, I would like to thank NPPD for its continued support of the community college system and WNCC in particular,” Klemke said. “NPPD’s annual gifts have impacted the lives of many many students.”

In the 28 years, the tournament has raised more than $1.6 million, including more than $330,000 to WNCC alone. The three-day tournament includes an 18-hole, Pro-Am scramble tournament, and a 54-hole professional tournament.

“The annual gifts have had a positive impact on the success of businesses in our service area as our graduates enter the workforce,” Klemke said. “Thanks, NPPD. You’re a valued community partner.”

Rajewich said that because of the education and workforce that the community colleges across the state provide, Nebraska’s economy is stronger.

“Nebraska Public Power District is grateful for the work done by community colleges across our state, including Western Nebraska Community College,” Rajewich said. “Nebraska’s economy is stronger because of the education provided through the Nebraska community college system, and Nebraska Public Power District is stronger for having the ability to hire these students.”