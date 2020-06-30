NSP Arrests One Following Pursuit of Stolen Pickup East of Scottsbluff

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol make an arrest following a Monday night pursuit near Scottsbluff.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. Monday, troopers observed a GMC Suburban, which had previously been reported stolen, traveling westbound on Highland Road, several miles east of Scottsbluff. The troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop.

Troopers initiated a pursuit, which following the suspect vehicle north on County Road 27, then west on Lake Minatare Road. The Suburban then drove into a field where it became stuck. The driver, 36-year-old Zachary Hirsch of Scottsbluff, was arrested without further incident.

Hirsch complained of breathing issues and was transported to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where it was determined that Hirsch had eaten multiple grams of methamphetamine.

Hirsch remained in the hospital for treatment overnight and will be lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, and driving under suspension.