NSP Completes Summer Rec Area Safety Effort

The Nebraska State Patrol has completed a summer-long effort focused on maintaining safe state recreation areas in Nebraska.

Throughout the summer, troopers have worked with Nebraska Game and Parks officials and local law enforcement across the state in the effort. The effort included high visibility patrols at recreation areas, working to prevent drunk driving on nearby roads. In some cases, troopers accompanied Game and Parks Officers on boats as they patrolled several popular lakes across Nebraska.

“Many people had to change summer vacation plans this year, so the rec areas have been popular destinations,” said Captain Sean Caradori, Commander of Troop H, based in Lincoln. “We’d like to thank the overwhelming majority of people for enjoying time at the lakes responsibly and staying safe.”

Specific focus was given to recreation areas in southeast Nebraska as part of an effort made possible thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. In that operation, troopers made many positive contacts with campers and boaters, as well as cited 16 motorists for open container and arrested one driver for driving under the influence. Trooper also assisted with one rescue and apprehended two fugitives during the operation.