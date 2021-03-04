NSP I-80 Traffic Stop Nets 770 Pounds of Marijuana, Two Arrested

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two California men after locating 770 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday near Seward.

NSP Spokesman Cody Thomas says at approximately 3:50 p.m., a trooper observed a cargo van speeding and failing to signal as it traveled eastbound on Interstate 80, near mile marker 375.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the van, and a search of the vehicle revealed 770 pounds of marijuana, concealed in the cargo area.

The driver, Javier Hernandez-Romano, 29, and passenger, Gustavo Perez Heuerta, 21, both of Redwood Valley, California were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and lodged in Seward County Jail.