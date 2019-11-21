NSP Makes Arrest in Child Enticement Investigation

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a North Platte man for arranging to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

NSP officials say 30-year-old Joshua Malsbury used a social media platform to arrange the meeting and traveled to Ogallala Nov. 30 to meet the girl, however those communications were with an NSP investigator posing as the girl.

Investigators arrested Malsbury after he arrived in Ogallala on suspicion of enticement by electronic communication device, and he was lodged in the Keith County Jail.

The Nebraska State Patrol was assisted by the Ogallala Police Department in this operation.

NSP urges parents to speak with their children regularly about online activity and the dangers that can be associated with it. For additional information about online safety, parents can use tools such as those provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.