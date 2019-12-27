NSP, NDOT Advise Preparedness for Post-Christmas Travel

As many travelers will be making their way home from holiday gatherings, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) are urging motorists to be prepared for another round of winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of northern, central and western Nebraska ahead of a storm system that has the potential for varying types of precipitation. The Watch takes affect Friday evening through Saturday night. As the precipitation type remains uncertain, the storm could affect travel in different ways.

“With uncertainty in this particular storm system, it’s imperative that travelers plan ahead and stay up-to-date on the changing weather possibilities,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of NSP. “Rain, ice, and several inches of snow are all possible across much of the state.”

Travelers are advised to be alert, be aware, and check the most up-to-date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone, online at 511.Nebraska.gov, and with 511’s smartphone app.

“Our teams are ready throughout Nebraska to respond to whatever this storm system brings,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “Drivers can also get a real-time view of what conditions are like with our Plow Tracker network and see what our team is seeing on the roads.”

Troopers will be working and ready to help motorists in need of assistance, should the need arise. Any traveler who needs help can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 to speak directly with an NSP dispatcher. Call 911 for any emergency.

Nebraskans and travelers through the state should stay tuned to local forecasts and updates from the National Weather Service. As conditions begin to change, the timing and type of precipitation has the potential to affect Nebraska roads in various ways across the state.