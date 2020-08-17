NSP Seizes More Than a Ton of Pot during Motorist Assist near Cozad

An Arizona man is behind bars after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found more than a ton of marijuana in a box van that had broken down on Interstate 80 near Cozad over the weekend.

NSP spokesman Cody Thomas says around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a trooper noticed a commercial box truck stopped with mechanical problems on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 at mile marker 228. During a motorist assist, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity, and with the assistance of the Dawson County Sheriff’s office the vehicle was towed to the NSP Lexington office for a probable cause search.

Thomas says the search revealed 2,295 pounds of marijuana, which was concealed inside cardboard boxes marked as electronics and other items, with an estimated street value of more than $5 million.

The driver, 33-year-old Nolan Amado, of Buckeye, Arizona, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp, and was lodged in the Dawson County Jail.