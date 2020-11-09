NSP Urges Drivers to Slow Down Ahead of Winter Driving Season

As the winter driving season approaches, the Nebraska State Patrol urges drivers to prepare before winter weather arrives. That preparation includes eliminating dangerous driving habits, such as excessive speeding.

“This year has certainly been unique on Nebraska roads, with big swings in traffic volume and a major increase in excessive speeding across the state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we roll into the winter months, it’s critical that drivers stay prepared for adverse driving conditions, follow posted speed limits, eliminate distractions, and only drive as fast as conditions allow.”

Troopers continue to report excessive speeding across the state in numbers that far exceed recent years. From January through October 2020, troopers issued 902 citations for motorists traveling at or above 100 miles per hour. The five-year average of 2015-2019 for the same time period was 538 such citations.

2020 has seen a 68 percent increase in 100 MPH speeding citations over the previous five-year average, with every month of 2020 above the monthly average of the previous five years.

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sept Oct Total 2020 49 53 89 80 126 84 142 100 98 81 902 2015-2019 average 45 41 60 56 55 50 58 70 52 51 538

“Much of the state is expected to get a glimpse of winter weather again today and tomorrow,” said Colonel Bolduc. “While this event won’t bring several inches of snow, it’s important that motorists get in the right mindset. If there’s ice or snow, take it slow.”