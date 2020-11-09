class="post-template-default single single-post postid-496129 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

NSP Urges Drivers to Slow Down Ahead of Winter Driving Season

BY Media Release | November 9, 2020
As the winter driving season approaches, the Nebraska State Patrol urges drivers to prepare before winter weather arrives. That preparation includes eliminating dangerous driving habits, such as excessive speeding.

“This year has certainly been unique on Nebraska roads, with big swings in traffic volume and a major increase in excessive speeding across the state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we roll into the winter months, it’s critical that drivers stay prepared for adverse driving conditions, follow posted speed limits, eliminate distractions, and only drive as fast as conditions allow.”

Troopers continue to report excessive speeding across the state in numbers that far exceed recent years. From January through October 2020, troopers issued 902 citations for motorists traveling at or above 100 miles per hour. The five-year average of 2015-2019 for the same time period was 538 such citations.

2020 has seen a 68 percent increase in 100 MPH speeding citations over the previous five-year average, with every month of 2020 above the monthly average of the previous five years.

 

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sept

Oct

Total

2020

49

53

89

80

126

84

142

100

98

81

902

2015-2019 average

45

41

60

56

55

50

58

70

52

51

538

 

“Much of the state is expected to get a glimpse of winter weather again today and tomorrow,” said Colonel Bolduc. “While this event won’t bring several inches of snow, it’s important that motorists get in the right mindset. If there’s ice or snow, take it slow.”

