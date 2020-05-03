NU President Ted Carter Facebook Live Event Sunday Evening

This Sunday evening, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter will participate in a Facebook Live discussion with the president and the executive director of the 28,000-member Nebraska State Education Association.

All Nebraskans are invited to watch this Facebook Live discussion and post questions they have regarding COVID-19 and how the pandemic is affecting the University, students, staff and public education.

Watch and participate this Sunday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m., by visiting NSEA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nsea.org/ You can also find the event at https://bit.ly/2VXOSYB

NSEA President Jenni Benson and Executive Director Maddie Fennell will lead the discussion and field questions posted in the comments box during the discussion.

Since March 15 of this year, NSEA has hosted seven Facebook Live events to provide information on school-related issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These events have reached more than 200,000 people.

