NWS Severe Weather Spotter Training Moving Online Thursday

Severe weather spotter training will be the latest learning experience moving to the virtual world due to COVID-19 and social distancing.

Following cancelation of the in-person training dates last month, National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jared Allen says the Cheyenne office will now be starting a Virtual Storm Spotter Talk Series going into May.

Allen says the first session takes place Thursday with a one-hour session starting at 6:30 p.m.

There will be several more virtual spotter talk presentations scheduled to be announced by NWS Cheyenne on Facebook and Twitter. Allen says the spotter talks will count for training similarly to the in-person talks for those needing certification, and the webinars will be recorded for those that may not be able to make it.

Registration is required, and can be done here: https://bit.ly/3chLxZL