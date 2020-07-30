O.T. Roadhouse in Gering to Close Until Aug 6th as Increased Precaution

Oregon Trail Roadhouse in Gering and Panhandle Unified Command have worked closely in preventing any potential concerns for employees and the community as they remain committed towards mitigating any further risk and keeping everyone safe and healthy.

The bar and restaurant has made the decision to close today and reopen for business on Thursday, August 6 to allow ample recovery time for employees that have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and other employees that are quarantining.

OT Roadhouse has remained stringent with their protocols through morning and evening disinfecting and sanitizing of the entire establishment, social distancing practices, and frequent handwashing and sanitizing. Upon reopening, they will be increasing their standards by requiring employees and encouraging customers to wear masks and daily temperature checks and symptom monitoring for employees.

“We have been proud to serve the tri-cities this spring and summer with free meals to anyone that needed them during these trying times. We estimate over 10,000 meals were served when schools were closed and even delivered meals to shut-ins,” said owner Darin Spurgeon.

He added, “We hope everyone will be patient with us over the next week as we safely recover and are ready to serve the community again!”

If anyone is experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, immediately call your local doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764. We all have a part in the important prevention of COVID-19.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.