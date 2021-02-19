class="post-template-default single single-post postid-515133 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Officials Announce First-Ever Cloning of a US Endangered Species

BY Associated Press | February 19, 2021
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Scientists have cloned the first U.S. endangered species, a black-footed ferret duplicated from the genes of an animal that died over 30 years ago.

The slinky predator named Elizabeth Ann was born in a Colorado facility Dec. 10 and announced Thursday. Elizabeth Ann is a genetic copy of a ferret named Willa who died in 1988 and whose remains were frozen in the early days of DNA technology.

The technique holds promise for boosting endangered species including a cloned Mongolian wild horse born at a Texas facility last summer.

Viagen, a company that clones horses and pet dogs and cats, cloned both animals.

