Officials Confirm Pair Found Friday Are Missing Man, Woman

Scotts Bluff County officials have confirmed the two people discovered Friday morning at a storage unit are the man and woman reported missing last weekend.

In a Friday evening release to news media, County Coroner Dave Eubanks said the bodies recovered from Jerry’s Self-Storage just west of Scottsbluff were that of 18-year-old Maci Bailey and 29-year-old Beau Healy.

Eubanks said although it’s still a very active investigation, at this time there does not appear there was any foul play involved. Autopsies are scheduled for March 2.

Maci and Beau were discovered by Beau’s father, who was checking on the facility he owns Friday just before 8:30 a.m.