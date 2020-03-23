Officials say Supporting Local Businesses Critical during Virus-Related Economic Storm

Officials are encouraging everyone to take steps to help support local businesses hit hard by the restrictions on gatherings as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Starr Lehl says that local support is critical for our local retailers, especially the small independent businesses, to keep running during difficult times.

For businesses and employees seeking help, Lehl says the first stop should be their local financial institutions. “the banks are offering loan extensions for their customers, as well as, perhaps, 30-, 60-, or up to 120-day interest-only payments,” says Lehl. “Check with local banks, check with landlords to see if you can work out a deal with them. You definitely want to start at the local level.”

Lehl tells KNEB News for state and federal assistance to businesses, a great resource is the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry website .

And for those of us who may know we will want to make future purchases locally, Lehl says a great way to support local businesses now is to purchase gift cards or certificates, or even place a deposit on an account with a retailer for future use.