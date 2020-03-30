Officials: Scotts Bluff County COVID-19 Case is A Community Spread Case

With the recent announcement of a COVID-19 positive case in Scotts Bluff County, further information is being shared with the public to limit the spread.



This case has been determined to be community spread, someone who has been infected but health officials aren’t sure where or how.

If you visited any of the following locations at any of the dates and times listed below and are not showing symptoms, please self-quarantine and monitor your symptoms for 14 days from your most recent visit to one of the locations below.

If you are showing symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath), please contact your healthcare provider or public health. Please call before going to any healthcare facility. Visit www.pphd.org for self-quarantine guidance.

Healthcare providers will determine if the person can be cared for at home or if screening is necessary. You may call your provider or public health at:

• Scotts Bluff County Health Department: 308-630-1580

• Panhandle Public Health District: 308-262-5764

Location Timeframe Funeral at YMCA Trails West Camp 1918 S Beltline Hwy W Scottsbluff • March 7 Subway 814 W 27th Scottsbluff • March 11 from 9:30-11:30 am Main Street Market 401 S Beltline Hwy W Scottsbluff • March 12 from 10-11:30 am Staples

1711 Frontage Road Scottsbluff • March 9 from 12 pm- 6 pm • March 1 0 from 12 pm- 6 pm • March 1 1 from 12 pm- 6 pm • March 1 2 from 12 pm- 6 pm • March 1 4 from 1 0 a m- 6 pm • March 16 from 12 pm- 6 pm • March 17 from 12 pm- 6 pm • March 18 from 12 pm- 6 pm Safeway 601 Broadway Scottsbluff • March 12 from 9:30-11am • March 19 from 1-3 pm • March 20 from 1-3 pm • March 24 from 3-5 pm Walmart 3322 Ave I Scottsbluff • March 12 from 11:30 am-1 pm • March 14 from 1:30-3 pm • March 15 from 1- 5 pm • March 26 from 1-3 pm • March 27 from 12 pm -1:30 pm

The presence of one COVID-19 case in the community suggests the possibility that more patients will be diagnosed. For your health, please follow these guidelines:

• Practice good hand hygiene, including frequent and thorough hand washing and proper use of hand sanitizer

• Avoid touching your face, including your eyes, nose , and mouth

• Be sure you have all needed medications and supplies on hand as if you were preparing for a severe snowstorm

• Practice social distancing – no closer than 6 feet from others

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Important updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.