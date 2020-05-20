Officials Working on Future Plans for Resuming Work inside SBNM Visitor Center

As some of the nation’s larger National Park facilities begin to allow more public access, officials at the Scotts Bluff National Monument are starting work on their plan to begin expanding access, but it won’t be until some time after the Memorial Day holiday.

Superintendent Dan Morford says part of that plan will be a restart to the work for completion of the Visitor’s Center renovation and expansion, specifically installation of interior displays, which was halted by the pandemic.

Morford says they’re working with the contractors on when staff can get back into the facility to resume the work. “We’re really wanting to try to get the exhibits in and gauge everything, hopefully we’ll be on the downhill slide of everything, and then we’ll look at a Grand Reopening,” says Morford, “and what that will look like may change just a bit with our situation, but we have some good opportunities and various things we can do that I think will make it a really nice outing for people.”

Morford says for now, the gates to the summit remain closed, but day-visitors still have access to the trails.