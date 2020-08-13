Old West Balloon Fest Kicking Off

The 2020 Old West Balloon Fest got into full swing Wednesday evening, as hundreds of people flocked to Western Nebraska Community College for the inaugural event of this year’s festivities.

The night glow featured more than a dozen hot air balloonists from across the country, who were pulling the flames high into the evening air for a spectacular visual show.

OWBF Executive Director Colleen Johnson says unfortunately, the weather didn’t fully cooperate; so while the balloons and baskets were there, the balloons were kept away to ensure they stayed dry.

Pilots instead were “candlesticking, “where they pulled the handle for the gas to shoot up flames approximately 15 feet tall.

Competition events got underway this morning, with the public viewing site at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff.

There will be another night glow- featuring 40 balloons- this Saturday evening at 5 Rocks Amphitheater in Gering.