Old West Balloon Fest Showdown 2020 Window Contest Winners Announced

Winners were announced Wednesday among the businesses in Mitchell, Scottsbluff, Gering and Morrill that participated in the “Downtown Window Decorating” Contest to commemorate Old West Balloon Fest 2020.

The “Jury Committee”, comprised of judges from outside the area, judged all decorated windows-businesses-storefronts in the communities Tuesday, and winners have been announced in the three juried categories:

Most Hot Air Balloon Thematic Winner – Gering Police Department

Most Host Community Theme – Fremont Motors (Scottsbluff)

Creative With Color – Russel’s Automotive (Scottsbluff)

Honorable Mention- Monument Inn and Suites (Gering)

Prizes were delivered to the winning businesses Wednesday morning, and window contest winners will be featured in congratulatory advertising.

Over the next week,residents and visitors are encouraged to tour the downtown areas of Mitchell, Morrill, Gering and Scottsbluff to view the numerous windows displays and congratulate the winners and all participating businesses in the contest.