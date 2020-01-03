Omaha Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Accident Near Oshkosh Thursday

Authorities say an Omaha man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle fatality accident in Garden County.

The Nebraska State Patrol says at approximately 4:10 p.m., a pickup eastbound on Highway 26 attempted to pass a semi going the same direction just west of Oshkosh, and was struck by a semi traveling westbound.

NSP investigators say the driver of the pickup, 65-year-old Michael Goebel, was killed in the crash.

No other information was immediately available, including the name of the other driver involved nor their condition.

The Garden County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.