One Injured in Three Vehicle Accident Involving Semi-Truck

One person was hospitalized following a three vehicle accident involving a semi-truck at East 27th Street and Highway 26 Wednesday evening at approximately 10:48 p.m.

Scottsbluff Police say the initial impact involved a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by 59 year old Fermin Hernandez of Gering, which was east bound on East 27th Street and a 2000 Freightliner driven by 84 year old William Osmotherly of Crawford, which was southeast bound on Highway 26.

Police say the Freightliner entered the intersection approximately at the same time the Expedition and struck the driver’s side of the Expedition.

In an attempt to avoid the collision the Freightliner maneuvered to the left and collided with a 2011 Chevy Suburban, driven by 81 year old Dale Hauck of Gering that was stopped in the turning lane on Highway 26 waiting to turn left on East 27th Street.

The trailer of the Freightliner then struck the stopped Suburban after the first collision.

There were conflicting statements in regards to which direction of travel had the green traffic signal.

The Freightliner sustained an estimated $5000 in damages. The Expedition was a total loss. The Suburban sustained an estimated $2500 in damages.

Hernandez was transported to Regional West by Valley Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Scottsbluff Fire Department also responded to the scene.