One Killed, One Injuried in Saturday Night Banner Co. Crash

The Nebraska State Patrol says one person was killed and another injured in a one-vehicle crash in Banner County Saturday night.

NSP spokesman Cody Thomas says around 7:20 p.m., a driver lost control of a vehicle on Highway 71 near mile marker 36, with the vehicle rolling and catching fire. Preliminary information indicated the vehicle encountered debris in the roadway at the time of the crash.

Thomas tells KNEB News the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and an injured passenger was taken to Regional West Medical Center.

Thomas says identities of those involved are pending notification of next of kin.

Scanner communications indicated firefighters were called in to handle a grass fire that resulted from the accident.

Further details are anticipated to be released at a later date.