One New Panhandle Death as COVID Risk Dial Rises to Severe Category

Dawes County female in her 90s is the most recent COVID death being reported, this brings the total deaths in the Panhandle to 17.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of her passing. We wish her family and friends peace and comfort during their time of loss,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.
The Panhandle Risk Dial has now entered red equating to severe risk of COVID spread. Guidance for when home and outside the home: at work, social settings and in public can be found at www.pphd.org.
Governor Ricketts announced today an updated Directed Health Measure that will take effect on Wednesday, November 11. Details can be found at http://pphd.org/COVID-19.html.
Unified Command confirms 538 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle and 200 recoveries since last reporting on Thursday, November 5. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.
|All Ages: 538
|Recovered: 200
|County
|Cases
|County
|Cases
|Banner
|0
|Banner
|0
|Box Butte
|45
|Box Butte
|24
|Cheyenne
|57
|Cheyenne
|23
|Dawes
|37
|Dawes
|23
|Deuel
|2
|Deuel
|3
|Garden
|6
|Garden
|1
|Grant
|0
|Grant
|0
|Kimball
|11
|Kimball
|8
|Morrill
|23
|Morrill
|21
|Scotts Bluff
|338
|Scotts Bluff
|81
|Sheridan
|19
|Sheridan
|16
|Sioux
|0
|Sioux
|0
|Exposure Type
|Community
|14%
|Close Contact
|21%
|Travel
|0%
|Under Investigation
|65%
Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:
- You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377:
- Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
- 212 East 24th Street
- Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am
- 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park)
- Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients may be available through the hospital as ordered by your Primary Care Practitioner, call the hospital at 747-2466 with questions.
- Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm
- Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff: Tuesdays & Fridays, 1pm-4pm; Call 308-630-2100 for other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients.
- Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-9:30am
- Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 9-10am
- Community Action Health Center in Gering: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am
- Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc
- Alliance Community Pharmacy in Alliance: Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm
- For people experiencing symptoms, same day results. Call 308-629-1045 for appointment, fee is $125.
- Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport: Daily
- Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance can be billed.
- Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.
March 2-November 9, 2020
- Total Tests Conducted: 21,955
- Positive: 3,645
- Cumulative Positivity Rate: 16.6%
- Recovered: 1,972
- Active Cases: 1,657
- Deaths: 17
- Active Hospitalizations: 78
- Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 242
- Last week’s positivity rate: 60.9%
- Last week’s total cases: 894
- Doubling rate: 15 days