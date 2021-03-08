One Teen Killed, a Second Injured in Saturday Head-On Crash South of Torrington

A Torrington teenager was killed, and another injured, in a two-vehicle head-on collision south of Torrington this past weekend.

According to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash took place around milepost 87 on US 85, with WHP troopers notified shortly after 7:30 a.m.

According to WHP spokesman Jeremy Beck, a 2005 Kia Spectra was traveling northbound on US 85 when the vehicle crossed the center-line and entered the southbound lane colliding head-on with a 2013 Kia Optima.

The driver of the 2005 Kia was identified as 19-year-old Torrington resident Tyler T. Schaub, who was not restrained and died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the 2013 Kia, 18-year-old Samantha D. Hill of Torrington, was wearing a seat belt and transported by helicopter to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for injuries she sustained in the crash.

Beck says driver fatigue on the part of Schaub is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

Counselors and other support was being made available Monday as needed through Torrington High School, and anyone needing such support encouraged to call 307-575-0052 and a counselor would be provided at the school.

WYDOT said the crash closed the highway for about three and a half hours, with traffic detoured through the Huntley area.

This is the 18th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 11 in 2020, 25 in 2019, and 12 in 2018 to date.