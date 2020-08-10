class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478100 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Oregon Trail Days Parade Cancelled

BY Dave Strang | August 10, 2020
After months of planning and hopeful anticipation that current health directives would have been lowered, organizers of Gering’s annual Oregon Trail Days Celebration have made the decision to cancel this year’s parade.

Committee Chair Tracey Bentley told KNEB News they have remained in contact with public health officials, and with the current DHM remaining in phase 3, parades are just not allowed.

He says they are disappointed, but was easier to cancel it at this point than to try organizing it if things opened up in two weeks.

Bentley says everything else for Oregon Trail Days, including the Craft Fair, Horse Shoes, Car Show Friday night, the Art Show Friday and Saturday, and the Hill Climb on Saturday are still a go.

