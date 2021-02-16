OTCF Announces Dr. John A. DesEnfants Memorial Scholarship  

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. – For 2021 only, The Oregon Trail Community Foundation is offering a Scholarship that has been funded by the family and friends of Dr. Jack DesEnfants as a Memorial tribute.

Dr. John A. DesEnfants was a well known and highly regarded orthodontist for nearly 40 years in Scottsbluff. It is an honor to offer his scholarship through Oregon Trail Community Foundation for students graduating in 2021.

The Dr. John A. DesEnfants Memorial Scholarship is specifically for those interested in pursuing a career as a Dental Hygienist or as a Dentist, Oral Surgeon or Orthodontist, the Dr. John A. DesEnfants Memorial Scholarship will award: • Three scholarships to students who are interested in a career as a Dental Hygienist ($2,000 each, payable over 2 years)

One scholarship to a student pursuing a career as a Dentist, Oral Surgeon or Orthodontist ($6,000, payable over 4 years)

Applicants must provide a short application relating to goals, training path or plan, future employment interests and 3 letters of recommendation.

Applications must be submitted to the Oregon Trail Community Foundation by April 1st. All applications will be reviewed by the OTCF Scholarship Committee.

Printable applications and more information are available online at www.otcf.org.

As a reminder: The new Scholarship deadline for 2021 is April 1st (formerly Feb. 15th), due to circumstances with Covid 19.

More about Dr. John (Jack) A. DesEnfants:

March 3, 1934-August 14, 2020

Dr. John A. DesEnfants graduated from Torrington High School and attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln) where he received his Doctorate in Dental Surgery. After serving as a dentist in the United States Navy overseas in Taiwan and then stateside in San Diego, Jack received his Master of Medical Sciences degree in Orthodontia from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He and his family then made their home in Scottsbluff where Jack practiced orthodontics for nearly 40 years.

Throughout his professional life Jack was very active in the Rotary Club of Scottsbluff/Gering and found great value in helping others. He embarked on many adventures and made the most of his time with friends and loved ones. Jack enjoyed golf, skiing, Husker football, goose hunting, boating, fishing, and hunting antelope and elk. For many years, he participated in the Sugar Valley Rally crammed into his ancient Model T, “Maude.” Jack was sincerely grateful for the many dear friends and patients he had in his life.