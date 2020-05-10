OTCF Awards $83,500 In Scholarships To Regional Students

During its recent board of directors meeting, the Oregon Trail Community Foundation awarded $83,500 in scholarships to regional students.

The following scholarships have been awarded for the 2020/2021 academic year:

Agribusiness Scholarship: Jakob Nyle Huck of Bayard, $2,000; and Jonathan Pieper of Mitchell, $2,000

Class of ’66, Anna Harveson of Scottsbluff, $1,000

CSI Scholarship: Nevaeh M. Heinold (CSI-A) $6,000; Cody Michael Fosket (CSI-B) $6,000; John Spehar (CSI-C) $2,000 – all of Scottsbluff.

CSPM Scholarship: Stephanie Woolsey (CSPM-A) $6,000; Madison Miller (CSPM-B) $6,000; and Anthony Walker (CSPM-C) $2,000 – all of Scottsbluff

Dill Scholarship: Joslin Henkel of Scottsbluff, $1,000 Floyd’s Truck Center: Brian Greif Scholarship: Braeden Spiegelberg of Laramie, WY, $5,000; Jakob Ratliff of Scottsbluff, $1,000; Anthony Walker of Mitchell, $1,000; Robert Stratton of Sterling, CO, $2,000; and Dylan Nolde of Fleming, CO, $1,000

Fliesbach / McAlister Scholarship: Sydney Willey of Gering, $1,000

Jane & Chet Fliesbach Scholarship: Anna Harveson, $1,000; Allessandra Elder, $1,000; and Aniah Mobley, $1,000 – all of Scottsbluff.

Hispanic Advisory Council: Phillip Soto of Scottsbluff, $500 and Noah Longoria of Gering, $500.

Lovercheck Scholarship: Stephanie Woolsey of Gering, $4,000.

Mitchell Community Scholarship: Regan Hodsden of Mitchell, $1,000

Lawrence & Pauline Lemons Scholarship: Brooklyn Shifflet of Scottsbluff, $4,000; and Jade Walker of Gering, $4,000.

Lawrence Lemons Scholarship: Gabriela Aguilar of Scottsbluff, $500.

Muehlberger Scholarhship: Angelea Arnett of Sidney, $4,000; Madelyn Watchorn of Leyton, $4,000; Jori Stewart of Hemingford, $3,000; Morgan Delaplane of Kimball, $3,000; Kinzee Swanson of Hemingford, $3,000; Collin Brauer of Sidney, $3,000; and Shelby Bewley of Scottsbluff, $2,000.

Panhandle Drug-Free Scholarship: Hannah Splattstoesser of Gering, $500.

Pre-Engineering Scholarship: Riley Amundsen of Scottsbluff, $2,000

Don & Dian Roth Scholarship: Mark Karpf of Gering, $1,000

Atkins Bequest: Sadie Cooley of Morrill, $2,000; and Seth Sherwood of Morrill, $500.

Oregon Trail Community Foundation board member and scholarship committee chair, Joanne Krieg said, “The Oregon Trail Community Foundation scholarships are unique in that this is an entirely western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming scholarship program. Muehlberger scholarships are available to students pursuing careers in healthcare and education in the eleven panhandle counties and Goshen and Platte Counties in Wyoming for those are for health and education students. The rest of our scholarships are designated for local students; local donors fund the scholarships, local volunteers determine who will receive the scholarship, and all the money goes to area students.”

For information about the Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s scholarship program, call (308) 635-3393 or visit the website at www.otcf.org.